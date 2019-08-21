Menning, Kay Sandra (Zomer) September 24, 1943 - August 16, 2019 Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 75 on August 16, 2019 (her mother's birthday). She is survived by her husband, James; two sons, Jason (Ann) and Mark (Melinda); six grandchildren: Ethan, Jillian, Colton, Caleb, Jacob, and Hannah Menning; four siblings: Clarice Zomer, Judy Ligtenberg (Keith), Mary Bertram (Doyle), and Bruce Zomer (Kathy); sisters-in-law: Deloris Toppen (Hal), Mary Fuller, and Phyllis Hanks (Ken); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Nellie Zomer, and in-laws: Don Fuller, Eunice Bordewyk (Art), and Roy Menning (Mary). VISITATION: Friday, August 23rd from 9:30am to 11am at Westwood Church, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am at the church, 13056 Atwood Ave., 68144. Memorials are suggested to Westwood "Hearts & Minds" Preschool. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

