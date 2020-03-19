Menks, Alexander Jr. December 4, 1938 - March 17, 2020. Survived by wife, Janet M.; son, Brian (Angelique); daughter, Pamela Wesson (Yancey); one grandson, Alex; one granddaughter, Destiney; sisters, Loletta and Astrid; and brothers, Karl and Peter. Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Food Bank. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

