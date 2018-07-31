Menefee, Patricia Jean "Pat" Jul 22, 1944 - Jul 27, 2018 Of Oklahoma City. SERVICES FOR PAT: 10am Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Moore. For full obituary visit www.johnirelandfuneralhome.com. John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel 120 South Broadway Moore, OK 73160 (405) 799-1200

