Mendoza, Thomas M. "Tom" October 2, 1966 - October 8, 2019 Preceded in death by his father. Tom is survived by his wife, Maria Mendoza; sons, Iven (Teresa) Mendoza, Adrian Mendoza; grandchild, Moira Mendoza; mother, Consolacion Mendoza; siblings, Maria Obtera and Dan Mendoza; a large extended family and host of friends. WAKE SERVICE: 3:30pm Sunday, Oct 13th, at Papillion Manor Chapel, 610 S Polk St, Papillion, NE. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Monday, Oct 14th, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E 6th St, Papillion NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

