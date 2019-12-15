Mendlik, John N. July 9, 1949 - December 11, 2019 Lincoln, NE. John was born in West Point, NE to Norman and Verena Mendlik (Knobbe) and died in Lincoln. He was raised in Dodge, NE and graduated from St. John's Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He studied mechanical engineering at UNL and was a photogrammetrist for the State of Nebraska for 42 years. He was active in baseball, softball and loved sports, especially the Huskers and Cubs. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sons; Christopher (Carlee) of San Diego CA, Brett (Kathryn) of Blue Lake CA, and Keaton (Kaylee) of Kennewick, WA; four granddaughters, Leora, Lily, Lucy, and Adeline; and siblings, Barb (Paul) Knapp, Jim (Joan) Mendlik, Paul (Patty) Mendlik, Lois (Dan) Harris, Meg (Gary) Roberson, Geri (Alvin) Kobes, Theresa (Kevin) Cole, and Steve (Chris) Mendlik; and many nieces and nephews. A GATHERING of family and friends will be Monday, December 16, from 10-2pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICES starting at 1pm, all at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lincolnccfh.com COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 5200 R Street Lincoln, NE | www.lincolnccfh.com

