Mendick, Phyllis R. (Prinzivalli) November 16, 1925 - September 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard C. Mendick; parents, Katherine and Andrew Prinzivalli; sister, Rosemary J. Prinzivalli. Survived by cousin, Nancy Heida (John). Private Graveside Services have been held. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

