Mendenhall, Mary A. December 30, 1943 - January 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Michael; parents, Edward and Genevieve Guziec; brothers-in-laws, Bernie Costello, Tom and Steve Mendenhall. Survived by children, Matt (Jenny), Marcie Roddy (Tim), Mark (Bridget), Miki Flanagan (Andy); grandchildren, Megan, Grace, Will, Mike, Sara, Lucy, Sam, Maggie, Louie, Mary and Eddie; sisters, Barb Costello and Sr. Pat Guziec; and her loving friends "The Hags." Mary was a loving and generous woman who never met a stranger. She was devoted to her family, friends, neighbors, pets, and to people in need. She'll be missed dearly, especially by her children and grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, January 22nd, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 23rd, 10am, St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Mendenhall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.