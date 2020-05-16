Menard, Robert W. August 24, 1958 - May 12, 2020 Survived by wife, Francie; children, Tina Petersen and Joshua Menard; two grandchildren, Taylor and Cole Petersen; other relatives and friends. VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, May 17th, 6pm, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, May 18th, 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

