Menard, Richard Jan 11, 1937 - Jul 6, 2018 Richard Menard, age 81, of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 6, 2018. Richard was born on January 11, 1937 in Omaha, to Harvey and Alma Menard. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Patricia Menard: daughters, Dina Eidan, and Gina Cotton: son, Dino Menard; step-sons, Steve, Brian, Jeff, Greg, Chris, and Tim Morrison: numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. VISITATION: Sunday, July 8, from 5-7pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, July 9, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary, 441 N. Washington St., Papillion. Interment will follow in Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KahlerDolceMortuary.com for the Menard family. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

