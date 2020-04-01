Melton, Mary Lou (Calabretto) December 17, 1939 - March 30, 2020 Mary Lou Melton passed away at home in La Vista, NE on March 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday in December. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Verma Calabretto; son, Roy Peters; son in law, Greg Brouillette; grandson, Seth Witulski. Mary is survived by husband, Larry; children: Joan Brouillette, Jackie (Kevin) Heineman, Julie (Dave) Witulski, Jeanette (Phil) Kriegler and Bob (Penny) Peters; step son, Larry Melton, Jr.; daughter in law, Valerie Peters; grandchildren: Jeff, Jennifer, Melissa, Jodi, Adam, Cassandra, Bobbi and Nick; sister, Carole (Lou) Galvin; brother, Bill (Cheryl) Calabretto; many great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived at St. James Orphanage for several years during her mother's illness in her youth. She graduated from Omaha Central High School and married Richard Dean Peters in 1958. Her life revolved around her children and she was passionate about her work in the hospitality industry. She met Larry Melton Sr. during her time as club manager at the Forty & Eight and they were married September 20, 1981. She loved vegetable gardening, planting flowers and reading. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and long drives with Larry. Mary Lou was a faithful member of Discovery Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities. She was especially dedicated to organizing the blood drives and working with the prison ministry. Most of all she cherished spending time with family and friends. A controlled visitation will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 5-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries L Street Chapel. Family and friends are invited to Livestream Mary Lou's funeral online Friday at 11am. The link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. memorials suggested to Discovery Presbyterian Mission Program. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY L STREET CHAPEL 4712 S. 82nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.