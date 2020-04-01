Melton, Mary Lou (Calabretto)

Melton, Mary Lou (Calabretto) December 17, 1939 - March 30, 2020 Mary Lou Melton passed away at home in La Vista, NE on March 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday in December. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Verma Calabretto; son, Roy Peters; son in law, Greg Brouillette; grandson, Seth Witulski. Mary is survived by husband, Larry; children: Joan Brouillette, Jackie (Kevin) Heineman, Julie (Dave) Witulski, Jeanette (Phil) Kriegler and Bob (Penny) Peters; step son, Larry Melton, Jr.; daughter in law, Valerie Peters; grandchildren: Jeff, Jennifer, Melissa, Jodi, Adam, Cassandra, Bobbi and Nick; sister, Carole (Lou) Galvin; brother, Bill (Cheryl) Calabretto; many great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived at St. James Orphanage for several years during her mother's illness in her youth. She graduated from Omaha Central High School and married Richard Dean Peters in 1958. Her life revolved around her children and she was passionate about her work in the hospitality industry. She met Larry Melton Sr. during her time as club manager at the Forty & Eight and they were married September 20, 1981. She loved vegetable gardening, planting flowers and reading. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and long drives with Larry. Mary Lou was a faithful member of Discovery Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities. She was especially dedicated to organizing the blood drives and working with the prison ministry. Most of all she cherished spending time with family and friends. A controlled visitation will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 5-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries L Street Chapel. Family and friends are invited to Livestream Mary Lou's funeral online Friday at 11am. The link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. memorials suggested to Discovery Presbyterian Mission Program. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY L STREET CHAPEL 4712 S. 82nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

