Melton, Martha J.

Melton, Martha J. Age 97 Survived by son, Charles "Butch" (Sharon) Brice, Roseville, MN; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchilden; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. WAKE: 5-7pm Wednesday, Chapel. SERVICES: 1pm. Thursday, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

