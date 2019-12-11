Melotz, Gloria Ann

Melotz, Gloria Ann Age 83 Of Omaha. Passed away December 7, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1936 in Millard, NE, to Henry and Lucy (Otte) Ploog. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, John (2006); sister, Lucille Schneekloth; and brother, Earl Ploog. She is survived by her children, Janet Karel (Steve), Steve Melotz (Joyce), and Jodeen Sterba (Hank); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 510 N. 93rd St. Interment in Ft. Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY-108TH ST. CHAPEL 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.