Melichar, Norma J. March 4, 1933 - November 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Anton; and daughter, Ann Betten. Survived by son, Norman A. (Deborah); daughters: Cindy Bates, Barbara Shaffer, Mary Sutton (Dennis), and Ruth Melichar; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 11am to 12 (noon) at the West Center Chapel followed by a reception. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, November 15th, 1:30pm, Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.