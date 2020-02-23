Melia, Mildred Anne

Melia, Mildred Anne September 7, 1919 - February 5, 2020 Mildred Anne (Hrabik) Melia, age 100, of Oconomowoc, WI, formerly of Barrington, IL Omaha, NE and Gretna, NE, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her family on Tuesday, February 5, 2020. Mildred was born on September 7, 1919 in Houston, TX. Mildred married the love her life, George Cyril Melia, on November 29, 1941 in Omaha. She spent the first ten years of her married life raising her two beloved daughters and farming 320 acres in Gretna, NE. Survivors include her brother, Richard Hrabik of Ralston, NE; two daughters, Barbara A (Duane) Whelan of Rocklin, CA, and Bernadette M (Robert) Dyer of Oconomowoc, WI; six grandchildren including: Scott D (Shirl) Whelan, Michelle T Whelan, Michael C Whelan, Robert A Dyer III, John B (Gina) Dyer, and Meg (Alan) Frazier; and seven great-grandchildren: Emily Elizabeth Dyer, Brian Matthew Dyer, Brendan Michael Dyer, Brady Patrick Dyer, Kelly Whelan, Erin Whelan, and Amy Whelan. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, George C Melia; her parents James and Ruth Follmar Hrabik; and her siblings: James, Ruth Rau, Evelyn Moody, Edward, Vernon, Donald, Sandra Ryder, and Kenneth. Mildred graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in Elementary Education and taught over 37 years in the Omaha Public School System including long terms at Rose Hill and Walnut Hill elementary schools. Additionally, she taught at the American School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Always active in her later years, she donated significant time and energy to the "Catchpenny Thrift Shop" and Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. She was a world traveler who visited England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, The Irish Republic, France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria and mainland China. She enjoyed most of the last fifteen years of her life in the Wisconsin Door County Peninsula enjoying the evening sunsets watching hummingbirds, bald eagles, sailboats and ocean going trawlers and having a "Jack Daniels over ice" on her deck overlooking the body of water known as Green Bay. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church Lakeview Chapel (7857 Lakeview St. Ralston, Nebraska.) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

