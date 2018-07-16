Melcher, Kathy Linn Oct 30, 1952 - Jul 13, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Derill and Joan Jacobsen. Survived by husband Tom Melcher; children: Cody (Allison) Thies, Cori Rahman, and Katie (Zach) Fuhrman; grandchildren: Avery, Gabby, Tristan, Brody and Jackson; siblings, Gary Jacobsen, and Kelly Farrell; nieces; many other relatives and friends. MEMORIALS to be directed by the family. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 17, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 18, 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

