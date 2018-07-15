Melcher, Kathy Linn Oct 30, 1952 - Jul 13, 2018 VISITATION: Tuesday, July 17, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 18, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

