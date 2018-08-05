Melanson, Francis J. Born: 1938 Died: July 15, 2018 Best friend and beloved husband of Marlene. Born in Boston, MA, and after graduating from Boston High School, he joined the Air Force from 1957-1961. He was an accomplished commercial and instrument rated pilot. Frank and Marlene met in Omaha where they were both REALTORS and married in 1979. They moved to Prescott, AZ, in 1986 where they lived for 23 years before retiring to Sun City West, AZ, in 2006. Frank loved the Southwest and often said he thought he was a cowboy in his past life. His love for flying never diminished and turned into a "full time hobby" of RC planes until Parkinson's disease took it away. Life's adversities were overcome by his wit and positive attitude. He was a very special man. He is survived by his four children and their children. Respecting his wishes, he was cremated with no planned memorial at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85374. To send condolences, please visit www.surprisefuneralcare.com.

