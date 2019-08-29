Meisinger, Dorothy Ann June 29, 1933 - August 27, 2019 Age 86, of Plattsmouth. She is survived by her two sons: Alan Meisinger and wife Eleanor "Ellie" of Louisville; Roger Meisinger of Elkhorn; daughter, Sharon Sklenar and husband Barry of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Deloris Pollard and husband James of Murrieta, CA; Shirley Burton and husband Douglas of Hickory, NC; brother, Leonard Hild and wife Judy of Louisville; sister-in-law, Maxine Hild of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. FUNERAL: 10am Friday, August 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville. Internment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

