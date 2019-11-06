Meinstad, Knut January 20, 1932 - September 22, 2019 Age 87. Preceded in death by parents, Egil and Anne Meinstad; and several siblings. Survived by wife of 63 years, Ellen; daughter, Ann Massarelli (Nico); son, Jon Meinstad (Kathleen); 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 9, 10am at St. James United Methodist Church East, 1501 Franklin, Bellevue. Memorials to St. James Church and Endless Journey Hospice, 10909 Mill Valley Road, Suite 205, Omaha 68154 (www.endlessjourneyhospice.com/giving/). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

