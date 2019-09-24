Meinstad, Knut January 20, 1932 - September 22, 2019 Age 87. Memorial Service at a later date at St. James United Methodist Church East, 1501 Franklin, Bellevue. Memorials to St. James Church and Endless Journey Hospice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

