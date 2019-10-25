Meinecke, Barbara Ann (Miller)

Meinecke, Barbara Ann (Miller) Barbara Ann (Miller) Meinecke, passed away on October 17, 2019 in Omaha. She grew up in Lyman, NE, and graduated from Lyman High School in 1964. In 1965 Barb married her husband Gary, a former Marine, and good-looking to boot. They raised three troublemaker daughters: Sandra (Hesham), Patricia (Barry), and Deborah (Phil). Barb was always looking for greener pastures, and she tried out a variety of jobs over the years: soda jerk, school bus driver, hotel manager for a vegetarian, and secretary for a meat packing plant. After a short stint as a fast food manager, her one reoccurring mantra in life was, "Never eat from the salad bar." In her early 50s she went back to school, became a straight "A" student, and got her nursing degree. Barb's husband of 48 years, Gary, preceded her in death, along with her parents, Norma and John Miller; and brother, Kent. Barb is survived by her furry son, Taz; her three daughters and all their "exasperating" husbands; six smart and handsome grandsons; her brother, Brent and wife Sue; and many loved friends and caregivers. A graveside service will be held in Gering, NE, in the Spring of 2020. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

