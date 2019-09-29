Meinders, Maureen D.

Meinders, Maureen D. January 11, 1932 - September 26, 2019 Age 87. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Margaret Hackney; brother, Peter Hackney; sisters, Angela Maxted and Josephine Duarte, all of Lincoln, England. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond; children, Matthew Meinders (Nancy), Eugene Meinders (Jo), Rebecca Wyant (Matt), Melissa Sindelar (Phil Rynders), and Steven Meinders (Linda); eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Sheila Ludwig; brother, Paul Hackney (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews. RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Monday, September 30, 5-7pm, followed by St. Mary's Ladies' Guild Rosary at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, October 1st, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Special Olympics @ www.specialolympics.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

