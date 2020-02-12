Meier, Bernadette M. "Bernie"

Meier, Bernadette M. "Bernie" December 7, 1949 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leonard Meier, Sr. and Bernadette "Bunnie" Meier and infant brother, Leo. Survived by brother, Leonard Meier, Jr. (Donna); sister, Loretta McShane (Peter); five nieces; one nephew; thirteen great-nieces and nephews. She attended Notre Dame Academy School and graduated in 1968. She always cherished the memories of the past and present Notre Dame Sisters. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 13th, 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

