Mehok, Ronald J. "Ron" Mar 6, 1939 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 79 years of Omaha, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Ron was a longtime machinist at Western Electric. Survived by wife of 55 years, Annette; son, John Mehok; daughter, Linda Kantor and husband Jeff; grandson, Justin Mehok; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING of Family and Friends: Wednesday, July 18, from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For Condolences and more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

