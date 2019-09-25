Mecseji, Kesano

Mecseji, Kesano September 1, 1934 - September 23, 2019 Passed away surrounded by her loved ones. Survived by husband, Bill; children, Mike (Stacey), Gary (Lori), Michelle (Bob) and Melanie; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, September 26, 5-8pm, Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Church, 3030 N. 9th St, Carter Lake, IA.

