Meckna, Ronald L.

Meckna, Ronald L. March 10, 1950 - October 3, 2019 S.O.B. (South Omaha Boy). Preceded in death by parents and brother, Harold. Survived by children: Ronald (LeAnne) Meckna, Jenni (Matthew) Davis, Tony Buzzello, Dalton (Amanta) Meckna; grandkids: Morgan, Hannah, Gracie, Luke, Sophie, Harrison, Cash, Brock, Hudson, Ford; brothers: Paul, Jerry, LeRoy, Charley, Dale; sisters: Gene, Mary; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Saturday, October 12, 2-5pm at South Omaha Eagle's Club, 6607 Sunshine Drive, Omaha, NE 68107. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to SIDS Foundation. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

