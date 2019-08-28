McWilliams, Shawn Max April 18, 1969 - August 22, 2019 Shawn Max McWilliams, age 50, of Omaha, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Shawn was born on April 18, 1969 to Terry and Beth McWilliams. He is survived by his loving daughter, Ashley Hearn; parents, Terry and Beth McWilliams; longtime companion and business partner, Deb Warneke; many other relatives and a host of friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held 10am Saturday, August 31, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McWilliams family may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to the American Diabeties Association 14216 Dayton Cirlce. Omaha, NE 68137 or to the Nebraska Human Society. 8929 Fort St. Omaha, NE 68134. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

