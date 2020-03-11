McWilliams, Gerald, Jr. "Jerry" January 16, 1960 - March 3, 2020 Survived by mother, Joann; sister, Amy Jo; aunts, uncles, many cousins, and good friends. Preceded in death by father, Gerald McWilliams Sr.; brother, David. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, March 13 at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

