McWhorter, Mattie

McWhorter, Mattie Age 93 - July 29, 2019 Preceded in death by her brother, Vince (Bud) McCommons (Detroit, MI); sisters, Lessie Dunn (Greensboro, GA) and Bessie McCommons (Omaha, NE). Survived by sister, Eva Phelps (Atlanta, GA); daughters, Sarah Ballew (Clement), Sandra King and Sherilyn Lessley (Gervais, Sr.); sons, Charles and Michael McWhorter; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, foster son, and friends. VISITATION: 9am Monday, August 5, 2019, with FUNERAL SERVICE 10am, all at Hope Lutheran Church, 2721 N. 30th St. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.