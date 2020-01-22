McVeigh, Michael J.

McVeigh, Michael J. September 30, 1952 - January 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Pearl McVeigh; brothers, Lonnie and Jim; sister, Beverly Vogel. Survived by wife, Andrea; children, Michaela and Matthew; sister, Janie Simmons (Tom); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, January 24th, 5-7pm at West Center Chapel CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 25th, 2pm at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

