McTaggart, Daniel R., J.D. Daniel R. McTaggart, J.D., 74, of Norfolk, NE died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Family Graveside at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson, NE. A Memorial Mass will be held later when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Dan was born July 11, 1945 in Sioux City, IA to Thomas and Catherine (Liewer) McTaggart. After graduating Sacred Heart Catholic High School, he attended Jesuit Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dan was an assistant District Attorney in Pottawattamie County Iowa and eventually became an appointed Judge. Dan is survived by his sisters, Mary (Tom) McCarthy; Sister Margaret McTaggart, Barbara (Don) Mueller; brothers, Mike (Jeanie) McTaggart, Pat McTaggart, Jack (Theresa) McTaggart, and Bill (Janelle) McTaggart. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas George; sister-in-law, Cheryl McTaggart; nephews, Doug Temple, Mark McCarthy, Eric McTaggart, Brian McTaggart, and Matthew McTaggart. MUNDERLOH-SMITH FUNERAL HOME Emerson, NE 402-385-3093 www.munderlohfuneralhome.com

