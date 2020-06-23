McQuinn, Sharon Lee May 3, 1949 - June 19, 2020 Age 71 of Omaha. Passed away on June 19, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. Survived by son, Pat (Tammy) McQuinn; grandchildren, Amanda, Chelsey (Chris), Jessica, Brandon, Matthew, and Patrick, Jr. (Kate); great-grandchildren, Jason, Ashton, Harper, and Jack; brother, Steve (Chris) McQuinn, Sr.; nephews, Steven (Peggy) McQuinn, Jr., and Nick McQuinn; niece, Meghan Danielle McQuinn; great-nieces and great-nephews; and close friend, Linda Birdsley. She was preceded in death by parents, Elna Marie and John William McQuinn; brother, John William McQuinn II; and niece, Amiee Jo McQuinn. SERVICES: Thursday, June 25, 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, June 24, 6-8pm at 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

