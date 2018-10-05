McQuin, Martha M. Oct 25, 1916 - Oct 2, 2018 Age 101, of Plattsmouth. Martha is survived by six nephews: Richard Stoll (Dorothy) of Omaha; John Stoll (Debra) of Bentonville, AK; Bill Senf (Sharon) of Elk Creek, MO; Steve Senf (Patty) of Plattsmouth; Willard Christenson of WV; Larry Christenson of Kansas City, MO; five nieces: Karlene McDowell (Don) of Albany, OR; Linda Singleton (Wayne) of Kearney, MO; Gloria Young (Mack) of Weatherford, TX; Susan Boettger (Tony) of La Vista; Shirley Landry (William) of Papillion; son-in-law, Arcadio Garcia (Leslie) of Fort Worth, TX; and many great-nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers; three sisters; and her two daughters. VISITATION: 6-8pm Sunday, Oct. 7, at mortuary. FUNERAL: 10am Monday, Oct. 8, at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth. Interment: East Union Cemetery, Union. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home, First United Methodist Church, or the Cass County Historical Society Museum, all in Plattsmouth. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE www.robyfuneralhome.com

