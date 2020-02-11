McQueen, Joseph Patrick June 24, 1930 - February 9, 2020 Age 89. Survived by wife, Bernadette ("Bunnie"); children, Patrick, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Mark; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Joe was born in Omaha, grew up in Sheelytown, attended Central High School, served honorably in the United States Navy, worked at Falstaff Brewery for over three decades, and owned and managed Old Settler's neighborhood bar in South Omaha after Falstaff closed. He and Bunnie were married for 67 years. Joe loved sports, fishing, hunting, polka, and his family. VISITATION for family and friends begins Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 6:15pm, with a 7pm WAKE SERVICE, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Internment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

