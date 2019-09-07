McQuade, Kathryn E. September 30, 1921 - September 5, 2019 World War II Army nurse. Preceded in death by husband, John, and son, Mark. Survived by children: Kathryn Rule, J. Patrick McQuade (Sue), Mary Clare McQuade, Michael McQuade (Patsy), Steven McQuade, Dan McQuade, and Brigid Hutson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 9th at 9:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to C.U.E.S., Siena/Francis House, or Holy Cross Education Trust. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

