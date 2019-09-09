McQuade, Kathryn E.

McQuade, Kathryn E. September 30, 1921 - September 5, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 9th at 9:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Calvary; military rites by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

