McPhillips, Jerome "Jerry" September 2, 1933 - January 6, 2020 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by his wife, Marlene, sons, William (Ann) of Ft. Calhoun, NE and Steven (Sheri) of San Clemente, CA; daughters, Theresa of Omaha, Deborah (Tom) McFinch of Kennard, NE and Lynne (Greg) Stamps of Austin, TX; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernadette McCullough of Omaha and Mary Alice Raitt Columbus, NE; brother, Richard of Cedar Rapids, NE. Gathering with the family will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 6-8pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE with a Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn, NE at 10:30am. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Mass. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome McPhillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.