McPeck, Vernon B. "Sarge" April 3, 1929 - September 21, 2019 Preceded in death by wives, Carol Joan and Mildred E.; son, Michael; and daughter, Theresa Ann. Survived by children: Janice Griger (Jack), Nicholas McPeck (Judith), John McPeck, Vernon Bennie McPeck; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 10-11am, with 11am FUNERAL SERVICE at the West Center Chapel. Family Interment in St. John's Cemetery, with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

