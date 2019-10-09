McNeal, Ronald "Ron" July 6, 1938 - October 6, 2019 Ron is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly; children, Diane, Scott, Rick (Becky); grandsons, Matthew (Shley), Christopher; four great-grandsons; sister, Marge Seek, Ft. Collins CO. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Friday, Oct 11th, at Omaha Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church, 840 N 72nd St, Omaha. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

