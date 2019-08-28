McNeail, Willie Floyd Age 81 Of Omaha, NE. Passed away August 16, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, August 29th, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2501 Hamilton St., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

