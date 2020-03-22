McNavage, Joyce K. (Micheels) July 27, 1952 - March 3, 2020 Of Kearny, AZ. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Lois Micheels. Survived by husband Lon; son Justin; sister Linda (Micheels) Roach; brother Scott Micheels; nephews, Scott and Brett Roach, and Robert Micheels; niece Delaney Micheels; and many other loving family and friends.

