McNally, Patrick T. January 17, 1990 - October 22, 2019 Survived by wife, Rachel A. McNally; children, Kaelyn Hericks and Liam McNally; parents, Rebecca K. McNally and Thomas O. McNally; twin brother, Andrew T. McNally; sisters, Katie Shores and Sage Smith; and grandfather, Donald W. McNally. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 30th at 11am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the McNally Children's Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

