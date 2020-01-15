McNally, Maurine

McNally, Maurine December 12, 1917 - January 12, 2020 Age 102, of Omaha, formerly of Schuyler, died, at her residence in Omaha. Maurine was born in Schuyler to Oscar and Amalie (Miller) Ernst. She graduated from Schuyler High School and attended Wayne State Teacher's College. On June 23, 1939, Maurine married George E. McNally in Seward. She lived her entire life in Schuyler. Maurine was a homemaker and member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served in the Ladies aid, Lutheran Study Club, Schuyler Historical Society and was a long time member of the Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary. One of her grandchildren said "great-grandma, you're amazing" and that describes her best. Her faith was very important to her and she will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. Surviving Maurine are her two daughters; Sylvia (Dean) Jenkins of Omaha and Susanne (Tom) Means of Wisconsin, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Clara Schultz, Edna Tindall; and a brother, Walter Ernst. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:30am, Trinity Lutheran Church, Schuyler with Rev. Bill Mattfeld, Officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-6pm, Kracl Funeral Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, at the Church. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following in the church fellowship hall. Memorials to the family for future designation. KRACL FUNERAL CHAPEL Schuyler, NE | (402) 352-8700 | www.revbluejeans.com

To plant a tree in memory of Maurine McNally as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.