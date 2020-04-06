McNally, Donald W. PRIVATE SERVICES will be held on Monday, April 6. The Service is being live streamed at https://boxcast.tv/ view/donald-william-mcnally-269923 beginning at 1pm. Memorials to the Millard American Legion Post #374. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES and CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald McNally as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.