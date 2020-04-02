McNally, Donald W. August 10, 1936 - April 1, 2020 He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a former employee of Mutual of Omaha and Mammel, Schropp, Swartzbaugh of Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife Ann McNally; parents, William Edward and Eleanor Henrietta (Rech) McNally; grandson, Patrick McNally; sisters, Madonna McNally and Kathleen Schrad. Survived by his sons, Paul (Diane), John (Monica), Mark and Tom McNally; grandchildren, Nancy, Ned (Elizabeth), Nicole, William, Sarah, Mary, Ireland, Aiden and John Theodore; brother, William (Jan) McNally; companion, Helen Noland. PRIVATE SERVICES will be held Monday May 6. Visitation Sunday May 5, 2pm - 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the Millard American Legion Post #374 John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

