McNally, Austin Neal "Pat" June 28, 1927 - June 18, 2020 For ninety-three years his engaging smile welcomed everyone as a friend. Pat was born in Omaha and spent his adolescence in Council Bluffs, IA. After marriage to Jacqueline Claire Kenney, they raised their family in Omaha and spent their final years in Bellevue, NE. Pat served in the Army, assisted at the family's Bireley's Soda Bottling business, and worked at Mutual of Omaha for over thirty years. He was a devout Catholic and a senior member of The Knights of Columbus. Friends and family respected Pat as a kind gentleman, consistently humble and supportive. He is remembered by his children for the security and stability he provided; they learned to be accountable by his example and his insistence. Pat's parents were Henry "Harry" Thomas McNally and Winifred Sullivan. He loved to party with his siblings and their spouses: Mary (Harry), JoAnne (Don), Margie (Frank), Dick (Bonnie), Sharon (Mel), and Nancy (Don). Pat felt that his family was his greatest blessing, often bragging about his fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He believed that his children were his principal accomplishment: Maureen (Steve), Kitty (Larry), Colleen (Dan), Mike (Mary Ann), Ann Marie (Mike), and Rich. Pat's greatest joys were dancing with his wife, Claire, family gatherings, and golf. He loved to initiate spirited family discussions; and some of his best times were spent on the golf course with friends (two holes in one). Pat enjoyed life, accomplished all that he aspired, and left this world confident and with dignity. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 23rd, 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. No Visitation. Memorials to St. Columbkille Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View LiveCast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

