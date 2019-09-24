McManus, Leo G. February 19, 1918 - September 21, 2019 Leo G. McManus, age 101 of Upper St Clair, PA, passed away on September 21, 2019, at his residence. Born in Omaha, NE, on February 19, 1918, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Lenore Giblin McManus. He was a 1935 graduate of Creighton Prep in Omaha and attended Creighton University. In 1941, he married Rosemary Margaret Keenan of Council Bluffs, IA, and with her had five children, who survive him: Robin McManus of Prescott, AZ; Terrence McManus (and Pat Bradford) of Ponte Vedra, FL; Kathleen Bennett of Anderson, SC; Maureen McManus (and husband Frank Puziene) of Arlington, VA; and Kevin McManus (and wife Bonnie Johnson) of Loveland, CO. They were married 45 years until Rosemary died in 1986. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His brother Charles F. McManus lives in Princeton Junction, NJ, and his brother Thomas F. McManus lives in Durham, NC. His brother Robert E. McManus predeceased him in 2009. In 2007, he married Lillian Hoffman, and moved with her to Friendship Village in 2009. Lillian died in 2014. He worked for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company for 51 years, starting at age 17 as an office supply clerk. In 1945, he and the family moved to New York, where he served as assistant General Agent. He was appointed General Agent of the Pittsburgh franchise in 1954 and retired in that position in 1987. He lived in Mount Lebanon from 1954 until 1970 when he moved to Upper St Clair. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 24, 9am, at Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors, 112 Fort Couch Road (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village), Pittsburgh, PA 15241. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will follow at 10:30am at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will follow at 3pm Tuesday at Friendship Village of the South Hills, 1290 Boyce Road, Upper St Clair, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Creighton Preparatory High School, 7400 Western Avenue, Omaha, NE 68114. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.slaterfuneral.com Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors Pittsburgh, PA | (412) 835-1860
