McManigal, Tammy S. March 8, 1959 - December 7, 2019 SURVIVORS: husband, Tim, children: Justin of Johnson, NE and Kelly (Dani) McManigal of Blair; grandchildren, Avery, Trace, Kendall and Grady; parents, Ken and Pat Houseman of Des Moines; brothers, Kenneth D (Kathleen) Houseman of Powder Springs, GA, and Randy Houseman of Des Moines, brother-in-law, Howard (Rita) McManigal of Blair; nieces; nephews; and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICES: December 21, 2019 at 1:30pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.