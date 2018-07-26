Mcley, Mark A. Mark A. McLey, age 49, of Missouri Valley, IA, died July, 22, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Coleen McLey. Survived by wife, Ann; sister and brother-in-law, LeeAnn and Bill Wilcox of Valley, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law, Curt and Debi of Omaha, and Scott and Stella McLey of Fremont, stepson Chris Newman, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday 10am with VISITATION one hour prior to the service at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private inurnment at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, LeShara, NE. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOMES 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

