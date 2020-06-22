McLeay, John F., MD SERVICES will be held Monday, June 22, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Essential Pregnancy Service. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

